Flooding at church causes polling place change

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are registered to vote in Champaign – your polling place may have changed.

A pipe broke at the Point of Change Church in Mahomet. Flooding from that caused major damage to their main room, foyer, and 2 classrooms.

Now, voters who go to that church will have to go to Elk’s Pavilion at Lake of the Woods. The Champaign County Clerks office says they do all they can to inform you of any changes.

“Depending on how much time we have, we send a letter,” says County Clerk Aaron Ammons. “We try to send any communication that we possibly can. In a worse case scenario, we just have to post a sign on the door of the location where the voting should take place and re-direct the voters to the new location.”

When you go to cast your ballot – all you have to do is check-in.