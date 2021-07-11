Flooding Again a Problem in Parts of Central Illinois

DANVILLE / LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – More heavy rain and flooding has been a problem in Central Illinois.

In Danville, 3-6″ of rain fell in a short period of time. Local Emergency Management reported several roads covered with standing water in town. WCIA viewers also report that several cars were stranded and had to be pushed out of the road in town.

Homer also reported over 3″ of rain in less than an hour. Some minor ponding of water was reported their.

Logan County officials were busy again as flash flooding was again a problem for the area. In Mt. Pulaski, parts of Route 121 were covered by water with other side streets seeing water on the road.

Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District also responded to a car that was swept off the road on Route 10. The department asks residents to avoid driving in roadways covered with water. Other roads in the area were reported covered due to heavy rain.

Law enforcement also report that water was covering the eastbound lanes of I-72 near Berlin in Sangamon County.

So far, no injuries from flooding have been reported.