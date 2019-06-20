Flood relief for Illinois farmers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker said he is working on getting more help for farmers hurt by flooding this season.

“I know farmers have had to make difficult planting decisions this year due to extreme weather conditions,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I’ve instructed my staff and agencies to provide assistance to help ease the pressures felt by farmers across Illinois.”

The USDA Farm Service Agency’s State Emergency Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, June 27. Pritzker said he wants Illinois to be a high priority and has communicated with the board’s director.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is also asking farmers to provide their local FSA offices with estimates of how many acres they’ve planted by July 15th.

The state’s Emergency Management Agency has launched a site that will offer flood recovery assistance.

