GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Almost one year ago, people in Gibson City were picking up the pieces of their life after a historic flood ruined everything. Especially for the people living at Meadow Village Apartments. The complex is subsidized housing, and more than half of the people living there were on disability.

“I got to know some of these folks pretty well and I went through some tragedy with a lot of these people even before the flood,” Donna Cathey, the caretaker of the property, said.

In August, as tenants were being forced to go through their lives, and throw most of it out because of the damage, most never thought it would be their last time in this place they loved to live.

“It was really a little community, and everybody would get together, and they would sit outside and talk or whatever, but it was a pretty good group of people,”

Now, those people are learning they’ll never get their home back. After the company, DAK property management, decided they’re putting the lot up for sale.

They said the damage from the flood was just too much and too expensive to fix.

Donna Cathey helps out at the property. She said knowing those same people won’t live there again is heartbreaking.

“It’s like a whole little block of a community just went silent, went dead,” she said. “Yeah, it’s pretty hard.”

She said seeing it empty now, is strange.

“It used to always be such a hustling and bustling place. Even if you had a dispute with somebody, there was always something that needed to be repaired. And you know, after 9 years, a lot of these people have been here with me that long. They became family and friends,” she said.

Unfortunately, these apartments are the only affordable housing in Gibson City. Cathey also works for the Ford County housing authority. She said they have a list of more than 30 people who are looking for affordable housing, but there isn’t any to offer right now.