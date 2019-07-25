Flip of a switch stalls ride

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One summer hotspot is back up and running after a scare Wednesday night. An owner from Knights Action Park says he is relieved one of his biggest attractions is back in action.

A few folks got scared when the Ferris wheel got stuck in midair. Park co-owner Doug Knight says everything is back to normal, but six people were trapped on the ride. Knight said one of his employees accidentally pulled a breaker and shut off power around the park, causing the wheel to stop.

He says, ones they got the breaker back on, the riders were down within ten minutes. Knights say some employees called the fire department, but once they got there, the situation had been resolved. None of the six on the ride were injured.