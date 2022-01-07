Flight simulator company gets new ownership; employees to stay

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Employees and the management team at Frasca International in Urbana will stay in place after a change of ownership.



Columbus, Ohio-based FlightSafety International bought the flight simulator company which has been family-owned for decades. Frasca International will keep its company name, and the Frasca family will continue to own the Frasca Field airstrip in Urbana. FlightSafety said it doesn’t have any major changes planned for the Urbana operation.



“This acquisition will better allow each company to increase its ability to prepare aviators through scalable and integrated product lines, increased innovation, and expanded expertise in the training and simulation market,” Frasca International Marketing Manager Peggy Prichard said in a statement.