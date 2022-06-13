CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An American Airlines flight had to make an unexpected landing at the University of Illinois’ Willard Airport Monday evening due to stormy weather in Chicago.

An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed the plane, which was traveling from Portland, Maine to Chicago O’Hare, had to land at Willard to let the weather in Chicago clear. There were 58 passengers on board.

An online flight tracker said the plane landed at Willard at 7:37 p.m. and was on the ground for a little under an hour. The plane left Willard at 8:32 p.m. and is expected to land at O’Hare at 9:19 p.m.