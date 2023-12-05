EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Flex-N-Gate Effingham officials said workers returned on Nov. 6 after a two-week layoff.

The UAW strikes in Kentucky caused the plant to temporarily let people go on Oct. 12. One worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she’s relieved to be back. She said the days off put her and some colleagues behind financially. She said the time away taught her better money management.

“Even if you can put $10 or $20 back in each check, I mean you absolutely should because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “A small amount of money like that might not feel like much, but when you need it, you’ll have it. And you never know when you’re going to need it.”

UAW workers voted for their contract agreement last month. It increased their wages by 33 percent.