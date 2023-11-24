TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a day of stuffing your face with turkey and pie on Thanksgiving, sweet treats may be the last thing you’re thinking about. But, one classic candy store in Douglas County could have you changing your mind.

WCIA’s Amanda Brennan takes us to the “candy capital” of Central Illinois to show you how it’s made.

“We’re making thousands of pounds of turtles. Literally,” Devon Flesor, co-owner of Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola, jokingly described.

It’s crunch time for her and her family to get holiday candy prepped and on the shelves.

“I was starting to get a little panicky because we’ve received quite a few orders for Christmas,” she explained.

But, no need to fear for Flesor. Making treats runs in the family after her grandfather immigrated to the United States from Greece and started the business.

“It was ‘make candy or join another family,'” Flesor said.

She knows just who to call this time of year. Scott, her brother, and his wife made the trek from Michigan to keep the tradition going. They’re honored to be a part of this scrumptious sweet spot in town.

“I’m excited especially around Christmas when people come in to get their favorite thing and they’ve been getting their favorite thing for years and years and years,” Flesor described.

For many, their favorite thing is peppermint bark. So, Flesor rolled up her sleeves with WCIA’s Amanda Brennan to show how it’s done.

It starts with putting melted Guittard dark chocolate in a pan. Then, things get a little dirty. Next, you “hand temper” the chocolate and cool it using your hands. Once it’s the right temperature, it’s time to add the festive flavor — peppermint oil.

After adding the flavor, sprinkle crushed peppermint into the melted chocolate. After letting it cool and adding a little more, your peppermint bark is done!

The Flesors are thankful for their strong ties to the community. Now, they’re looking forward to making more memories for years to come.

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, they also have an old-fashioned soda fountain and fresh ice cream. Besides candy, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen is also open for breakfast and lunch.

They’re open Tuesdays through Sundays, and you can find more details on their website.