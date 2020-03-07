Fleet Feet celebrates grand re-opening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After adding 300 additional square feet of space, Fleet Feet opened its doors to welcome the community into its updated space with special events and sales planned throughout the weekend.

Some of the events planned include:

March 7, 9 a.m., Hangover Run hosted by Lock Stock and Barrel:

Guests can take part in a 1- or 3-mile fun run or walk departing from Fleet Feet. Post-run, guests can enjoy a complimentary drink from the Bloody Mary Bar courtesy of Lock Stock and Barrel

March 8, 10 a.m., Recovery Yoga:

Guests can take part in a 1-hour Recover Yoga class. The cost is $5 and guests must bring their own yoga mat.