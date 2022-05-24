MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do this summer while you are in Mahomet? Check out the Soda Festival!

The event will be held on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Mahomet. This is the second annual Mahomet Soda Festival.

Organizers said the event is “sure to bring people together with good music, good food and a large variety of crazy soda flavors.”

Entry to the event is free. Tasting tickets and tasting wristbands will be available to purchase on-site, online or in the Office of the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone with questions can call them at (217) 586-3165.

Soda Tasting

There will be more than 100 different sodas from all over the United States at the Soda Festival. Tasting booths will be set up along Main Street. Two tents will be set up at Elm & Main and Lombard & Main for people to purchase tickets and wristbands. Ticket pricing is $5 for nine tasting tickets; $25 for an unlimited tasting wristband and a souvenir glass; $50 for two unlimited wristbands, 18 tasting tickets and two souvenir glasses. If you purchase your wristband prior to the event, you will have express check-in, with no wait in line.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

Free Illini autograph signing

Visitors can meet Art Sitkowski and Dain Dainja. Anytime between noon and 2 p.m., Art will be signing free autographs (limit one per person). From 2 to 4 p.m., Dain will be signing free autographs (limit one per person). Pictures will be available by request at no charge. This will be set up in the green space on Main Street across from the township building.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

The Hobnob String Band

According to officials, the Hobnob String Band is an acoustic musical group steeped in the traditions of American music from old time to bluegrass to blues, while traveling down the unpaved uncharted road of the ever-evolving world of music in the 21st century.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

The Bashful Youngens

The Bashful Youngens is an Americana duo based in Champaign, Illinois. The group was formed in 2015 by musicians Carrie Chandler and Aaron Short. Their music has a very unique sound, falling somewhere between modern folk and alt-country.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

Kids Area

A variety of kid’s bounce houses, obstacle courses and games are free of charge to all children.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

Trackless Train

A trackless train ride through historic downtown Mahomet on the Miracle Express, a free fun family experience for all ages.

Photo courtesy: Visit Mahomet.

Soda Purchasing Tent

The purchasing tent will be located on the blacktop parking lot next to the fire station.