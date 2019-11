SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill aimed at banning the sale of flavored E-cigarettes in the state passed committee by a vote of 13-4.

The bill will now head to the Senate floor. If it passes there, it would still have to go through the House of Representatives before it makes it to Pritzker’s desk.

The bill, sponsored by Senate President John Cullerton, is heavily opposed by vape shop owners. They believe the ban will kill their businesses, and take much of their product off the shelves.