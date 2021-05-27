Flags removed after officer is laid to rest

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) —

Flags were loaded back up earlier this afternoon. They were put up earlier this week for Officer Chris Oberheim’s funeral procession.

People came from different areas of Central Illinois in the rain to help pick up the flags. They said it was the right thing to do and to continue honoring the fallen officer.

“Everyone’s here for each other. We still help each other out. We still comfort each other. We still grieve together,” Erin Kristovich, Volunteer with Urbana and Champaign Police Department, said.

Hundreds of people came out in the rain to pick up flags. They were put up on Monday for Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.

“Everyday they go out there and do their duty and one of them lost their life and another got shot, you know. The least we can do is give them a proper send off,” Kristovich said.

Officer Oberheim was shot and killed last week when responding to a domestic disturbance.

“Our police officers they deserve a little more respect than what they get every day, with putting themselves in danger. And I know there’s good cops and bad cops, but we just need to know that these people signed up to help their communities,” Justin Harper, helped take down flags, said.

People from all over came this week to put the flags up along the funeral procession route for the officer. Around 1,000 flags were put up in Monticello, and 200 were put up in Decatur.

“Someone lost their life. Someone lost a family member. Someone lost a teammate. We’re just here to honor their memory really,” Kristovich said.

Officer Oberheim’s visitation was at a church in Decatur Tuesday, before being laid to rest at a cemetery in Monticello.

“Its heartwarming to see the support that the community has on this family that lost a husband, father,” Harper said.

Even as the flags were being picked up, the loss still impacts the community.

“I know how hard its hitting the police community. To lose anyone, but to lose a friend and a colleague, you know, it just rips a hole through you,” Kristovich said.

The “Flagman’s Mission Continues” provided the flags. They picked the Decatur flags up yesterday. They are on to another mission.

The Mission works to provide flags for fallen officers and soldiers. If you would like to donate, click the link below.

https://www.theflagmanmission.org/make-a-donation