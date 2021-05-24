Flags put along funeral procession route to honor fallen officer

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I think we can get through anything if we really work together and if we come together,” Matthew Trueblood, who was helping put up flags, said.

That’s exactly what people in Monticello did today. A community came together to support the family of a fallen officer. Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was shot and killed Wednesday when responding to a domestic dispute.

His partner, Officer Jeff Creel, was shot three times and is recovering. 24- year old Darion Lafayette died at the scene. Now one community is making sure Officer Oberheim is properly honored for his final return home.

“Our idea was to wrap around that family and we’re going to help that family in every way we can,” Trueblood said.

That family is mourning a huge loss after Champaign Officer Chris Oberheim was shot and killed last week. People out here in Monticello were doing what they could to help with his funeral procession.

“We’re just showing collectively we’re one big family here and try to help out,” Ron Kingery, who was helping put up flags, said.

The “Flagman Mission Continues” brought the flags that will line the route.

“It’s an honor. It’s an honor and it’s the right thing to do and that feeling that you get right here in your heart from doing these missions, is all the gratitude I ever need,” Jeff Hastings, CEO of Flagman Mission Continues, said.

CEO Jeff Hastings says its the community doing the work.

“Continue to honor fallen heroes and help with the healing of families who just lost a loved one,” Hastings said.

That’s what they did. People put up nearly 1,000 flags in Monticello.

“We see people that in a time of need, they’re coming to help and I want to see more of it,” Trueblood said.

200 more were put up in Decatur.

“We plan to continue this for as long as we can and as long as we’re able to,” Hastings said.

For a community grieving, they say its the least they can do to pay respects for the Oberheim family.

“Come together once, give hope and prayer for the family of a fallen hero,” Kingery said.

The flags were put on Bridge Street to Center Street, then to State Street. Boy Scouts put flags up around the cemetery.

The visitation for Officer Oberheim will be tomorrow at the Maranatha Assembly of God in Decatur. It will run from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A first responder walkthrough will start at 6:00 p.m.

The funeral will be Wednesday at the church. It starts at 11 a.m. Both the visitation and funeral service are open to family, friends, invited guests, and first responders only.