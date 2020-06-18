Flags missing from Veterans Memorial

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Veterans Memorial is flying without flags, and the county says they are suspected to be stolen.

The Champaign County Veterans Assistance Commission was told they were missing earlier in the week. They said only two people have keys to be able to take them down, and neither of them did.

The Veterans Assistance Commission reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for help finding video of when the theft could have occurred. They have ordered new flags that they hope to put up next week.