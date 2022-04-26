URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Foundation Hospital will hold a special flag raising and memorial service on Wednesday to commemorate donors and families who supported their wishes.

At around noon, there will be a presentation and flag raising honoring organ donors outside of the Heart and Vascular Institute on the Carle Foundation Hospital campus. After the presentation, an Organ Donor Awareness Walk will begin at 12:30 p.m. around the perimeter of the hospital property.

The presentation and walk will start at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute entrance.

According to officials, in 2021 Carle Foundation Hospital facilitated 240 organ referrals, resulting in 22 organ donors and 39 lives saved. Staff provided 699 tissue referrals, resulting in 111 tissue donors and numerous lives enhanced.

The event is free and open to the public. It will move indoors to The Forum, located adjacent to the hospital, in case of inclement weather.

Anyone with questions can contact Carle Foundation Hospital at (217) 383-3311.