The City of Paxton is selling bricks to raise money for a new flagpole.

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers say a fundraiser to put up a 150′ flagpole alongside Interstate 57 is going well. More than $17,000 has been raised through donations and commemorative bricks.

The 12-person committee hopes to raise more than $60,000 by early spring. City leaders plan to celebrate the completion of the project next year on Flag Day.