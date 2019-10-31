Five-year plan approved by Unit 4 school board

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4’s School Board unanimously approved a five-year Capital Improvements and Maintenance Plan at its meeting this week.

The District will move forward with capital projects and purchases necessary for maintenance and repairs through 2024.

“Building maintenance across our campuses is necessary in order to enhance safety and provide a better experience for our students throughout the district,” said Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola.

The projects mean upgrades at 21 of facilities.

These include roof repairs and replacement, additional exterior lighting, electrical upgrades, new sprinkler systems, boiler replacement, bleacher replacement, additional security cameras, and more. Work will be bundled as much as possible and spread across the fiscal years 2020-24.

The plan’s projects are funded from existing district money and do not require additional finances.

Funding sources for the plan include county-wide sales and facility tax dollars, operation and maintenance property tax receipts, capital projects interest income, education fund property tax receipts, and proceeds from the sale of real estate.

These available funds combine to total more than nine million dollars over the five-year term.