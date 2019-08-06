Five-year old rides in her own parade

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Truck drivers from Coles County came together Tuesday to celebrate a five-year old who’s recovering from heart surgery.

Lyndsey Grubbs went under the knife on July 16 for an Atrial Heart Defect, or a hole in the heart. Doctors were successful, using extra heart tissue for the repair. The procedure is usually five hours, but it was only two for Grubbs.

Just two days later, she was cleared to return home by her doctors. They say they have never seen that quick of a recovery after surgery, especially for someone her age. Her dad says he was surprised how many people have helped in her healing process.

“It’s a humbling experience to see people that you don’t even know come out and support you and your child that has this major heart problem,” says Jayme Grubbs.

With the help of the Walmart Heart Program, Grubbs and her family had an escorted parade. Not only did she get to help drive a semi, workers also got her gifts. The parade included police and fire crews, the Coles County Truck Convoy, and the Spiritual Disciples Motorcycle Ministry. Grubbs’ driver says making a difference for kids is what it’s all about.

“The pay off is amazing,” says Walmart driver Rich Newman. “It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world. Knowing that just for today, she can be a famous person. Or a celebrity if you will.”

Grubbs’ doctors say that she has one more visit coming up in a couple of months. But as of Monday, she’s cleared to start acting like a kid again with no limitations.