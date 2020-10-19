Five test positive at satellite jail

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five inmates are doing okay after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Monday afternoon they found out over over the last day. One inmate tested positive after he was in the hospital late last week for a medical issue, and hospital officials did a test there. That inmate was asymptomatic.

Officials then tested other inmates he was around, and four more came back positive.

The sheriff said they’ve taken a lot of precautions to keep the virus out of the jail, including putting arrestees in transitional housing for fourteen days to quarantine before putting them in general population.

There are currently 97 inmates at the jail. None of the five who tested positive showed any symptoms.