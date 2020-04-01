Five new cases in Douglas County bring total to 8 cases

1  of  3
DOUGLAS COUNTY (Ill.) — The Douglas County Health Department has announced five new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The new cases include a male in his 50s, a male in his 20’s, a female in her 50’s, and two females in their 20’s, officials say. They are in home isolation and recovering.

All five new cases were in contact with prior, positively-tested individuals.

Public health officials are identifying and attempting to contact all close contacts of these five individuals. Douglas County has eight confirmed cases at this time.

