SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered five guns and made four arrests on Sunday as part of an increased enforcement effort on weekends.

Officers said this increased enforcement is in response to multiple pop-up parties that are resulting in fights, reckless driving and shots being fired. This weekend’s patrols resulted in the following arrests and gun recoveries:

Chris M. Reed, 26 of Decatur, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. in the 400 block of East Monroe Street for unlawful use of a weapon

Andrell D. Oneal, 29 of Decatur, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. near 5th and Washington Streets for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Officers from the Street Crimes Unit confiscated a gun in the 1200 block of East Cook Street at 2:21 a.m. No arrest was made and charges are pending.

Robert M. Lathan, 29 of Springfield, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Edwards Street for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Michael T. Weiner, 34 of Springfield, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. in the 2100 block of North 17th Street for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawfully possessing a weapon with a revoked FOID card

Photo courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Photo courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Photo courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Photo courtesy: Springfield Police Department

In addition to these arrests and gun recoveries, the patrols resulted in 11 traffic stops, 19 suspicious vehicles checked and seven tickets issued over the weekend. Springfield Police plans to continue these weekend patrols to combat gun violence and other illegal activity in Springfield.

Anyone with information concerning criminal activity or illegal guns is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.