Five fire department promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire Chief Allen Reyne, along with Mayor Jim Langfelder, announced five promotions during a ceremony this afternoon in the city council chambers.

One Captain was promoted to Battalion Chief, two Driver/Engineers promoted to Captain, and two Firefighters promoted to Driver/Engineer.



“It is an honor and privilege to promote these individuals. All five of these members of the Springfield Fire Department have served our city very well. I am confident they will continue to do so in their new leadership positions,”

Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne

The promotions are:



Tyler Sexton (Captain to Battalion Chief): Sexton joined the Springfield Fire Department in 2003. He is a Bloomington High graduate and earned a degree from Illinois State University in Criminal Justice. He is a Technical Rescue Team Leader for the department. Captain Julie Plunk pinned him during the ceremony with his wife and five kids present.



Louis “Sonny” Aidich IV (Driver/Engineer to Captain): Aidich joined the Springfield Fire Department in 2005. He grew up in Springfield graduating from Glenwood High School. He is a member of the department’s Technical Rescue Team. He was pinned by his wife Kelly and their two kids.



Julie Plunk (Driver/Engineer to Captain): Plunk joined the fire department in 2005. She grew up in Jacksonville graduating from Jacksonville High School before receiving her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois. She was pinned by her parents.



Joe Smithers (Firefighter to Driver/Engineer): Smithers joined the department in 2010. He is a Williamsville High graduate who joined the Marines where he served our county in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is also a member of the Technical Rescue Team. He was pinned by his wife Sierra.



John Cici (Firefighter to Driver/Engineer): Cici joined the department in 2010. He graduated from Sacred Heart-Griffin and went on to the University of Iowa, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in business. He is a member of the Technical Rescue Team. He and his wife Jen have 4 children. He was pinned by his family.