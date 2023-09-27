CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people are displaced from their Charleston apartments after the building they live in caught fire Wednesday morning.

Charleston Fire officials posted to Facebook that the fire happened around 7:20 a.m. in a six-unit apartment building on Oakcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof, flames in Apartment C and fire running up the exterior; they immediately requested a box alarm to bring more personnel and resources to the scene.

The fire was determined to have started in the floor joist of the second floor of Apartment C. That apartment suffered heavy fire damage, but no one was home at the time. Firefighters were also able to contain the flames to Apartment C.

Although the flames did not spread, three other apartments were left uninhabitable by smoke damage and damaged caused by firefighters looking for hot spots. The five people living in those apartments are temporarily displaced. The remining two apartments in the building were not damaged.

No one was hurt and the fire is currently under investigation by the Charleston Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.