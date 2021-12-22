Five charged in relation to robbery, murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people appeared in court on Wednesday in relation to a robbery and murder that was staged to look like a home invasion, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar.

Lozar said that on Monday night, Jaquan Shorter, Ryan Mason, Erion Davis-Murdock, Kareasha Alston and Shaniquh Johns allegedly lured Trenton Jones to a home on North Division Avenue to rob him. One of the five shot Jones and stabbed him with a bayonet attached to a World War II-era rifle.

Lozar also said that Johns allegedly called 911 to say the incident was a home invasion. Officers arrived and later pronounced Jones dead at the scene.