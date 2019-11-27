Five charged for selling tobacco, vape items to minors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people are facing charges for selling vaping or tobacco products to minors at local businesses.

State police ran surveillance and used an informant under the age of 21. Employees at the following businesses sold the products to minors between late October and early November:

Fas Mart (Marathon) on South Grand Avenue

Rocket Stop on South MacArthur Boulevard

Casey’s on Ridge

Wal-Mart Super Center on Lejune Drive

All Star Grocery on East Black

The suspects will be fined at least $200 and repeat offenders will be charged more.