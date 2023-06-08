CHENOA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people have been arrested after police officials said the car they were driving in was stolen from an Urbana dealership Wednesday evening.

Urbana Police said that the car was pulled over in Chenoa, a McLean County town over 60 miles away. There were five people inside, all of whom tried to flee, but they were caught and arrested on various charges.

Detectives from Urbana are working with Chenoa Police to verify their identities and determine who was involved in the theft of the car.

The theft happened at Crispin Auto, located at 1010 N. Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, around 6 p.m. Officials said it started with a test drive involving an employee and two White women.

When the three returned to the dealership, two Black men were recorded on surveillance footage running up to the car as the employee was getting out. One of them pointed a gun at the back of her head and then shoved her out of the way. One of the women also pepper-sprayed the employee before she got in the car with the other suspects and drove away.

Other than being pepper sprayed, the employee was unharmed. Her son is the owner of the dealership.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the robbery contact them at 217-384-2320. Tipsters can arrange to meet with investigators in private.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, by submitting their information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website, or using the P3 Tips app. Rewards of up to $2,500 will be awarded for tips that result in additional arrests.