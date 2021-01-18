Five arrested after 35-year-old man hurt in shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 35-year-old Champaign man is expected to be okay after being shot three times Saturday night in Rantoul.

A press release from the Rantoul Police Department says officers responded at 9:40 pm to a shots fired report at Doolittle Boulevard and Gray Avenue.

When they got to the scene, police say they found evidence confirming there was a shooting. The release says 911 dispatchers were then told that a shooting victim was reported at a Champaign home.

Champaign Police responded, the release continues, and found out the victim had been shot in Rantoul and then drove himself over to Champaign.

Investigators say they interviewed the victim, a 35-year-old Champaign man, at Carle Hospital. The release says detectives found out the man was shot by gunfire that was heard on Doolittle Boulevard in Rantoul.

The man had bullet wounds to his back, hip, and hand, according to the release. He is expected to survive his injuries, the release says.

Rantoul Police detectives were then granted a search warrant for an address near Doolittle and Gray streets, and a SWAT team was called in to assist.

Officers say they detained five people inside the house during the search and found three semi-automatic handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, and several ounces of suspected marijuana.

Police identified the five as Draylin M. Turner, 24; Donnell L. Robinson, 20; Dontrell D. Robinson, 18; Sarah K. Carroll, 26; and McKinze J. Hawk, 20.

Four of the five are from Rantoul, the release says. Dontrell D. Robinson is from Humboldt, Tenn., per the release.

Police say they interviewed all five people and booked them at the Champaign County Correctional Center on weapons charges. Additionally, Donnell L. Robinson was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a Champaign County robbery case.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 892-2103, or Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.