ILLINOIS — The clock is ticking for five lottery-made millionaires to claim their prizes in Illinois.

Two Mega Millions tickets, two Lucky Day Lotto tickets, and one Lotto ticket, all worth at least $1 million dollars, still have not been claimed, according to the Illinois Lottery’s website. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing before they lose their winnings.

All five tickets are from 2023 and were sold on the following dates in the listed locations:

January 14 Mega Millions – 7-Eleven, 847 N. Dodge Ave. Evanston, IL 60202

March 16 Lucky Day Lotto – Walmart, 1100 S. Randall Rd. Elgin, IL 60123

April 8 Lucky Day Lotto – Family Pantry, 9259 Waukegan Rd. Morton Grove, IL 60053

April 14 Lotto – BP Amoco, 5548 W. 159th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452

April 15 Mega Millions – Circle K, 460 S. Mclean Blvd. Elgin, IL 60123

Additionally, five prizes from the Jackpot and Daily Game list worth at least $100,000 are also listed as unclaimed. This includes a $150,021 Powerball ticket purchased in June 2022 which means its purchaser has just about two months left before they miss out on the money.

June 30, 2022 Powerball – Mobil Gas, 501 Dundee Rd. Northbrook, IL 60062 – $150,021

November 8, 2022 Powerball – 7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Rd. Aurora, IL 60504 – $100,000

March 2 Lucky Day Lotto – Beachlers Inc., 3623 N. University St. Peoria, IL 61604 – $475,000

April 16 Lucky Day Lotto – Valley News, 103 E. St. Paul St. Spring Valley, IL 61362 – $150,000

April 20 Lucky Day Lotto – Mobil Gas, 2418 St. Charles Rd. Bellwood, IL 60104 – $225,000

According to Amy Shanks with Camelot Illinois, the company which operates Illinois’ state lottery system, any unclaimed prizes are given to the state’s Common School Fund once the one-year mark is eclipsed.

However, as the Illinois Association of School Boards points out in this publication, the amount of money contributed to the fund by the lottery is capped to fiscal year 2009 levels with inflation adjustments. This means once that amount is reached each year, all additional lottery proceeds meant for the Common School Fund are diverted elsewhere.