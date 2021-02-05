Fit-2-Serve launches Adopt-A-Senior program

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Under more normal circumstances, Fit-2-Serve’s program Generation-2-Generation arranges for elementary school students from Mattoon to visit senior living facilities once a month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that program has been put on pause.

Now, Fit-2-Serve is launching the Adopt-A-Senior program, where young people can be matched with seniors and exchange cards and letters with them. Director Bill Duey said it’s important to stay connected and remind people that they are loved.