FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — A senior at Fisher High School played his last football game on Monday.

Collin Kuhlmann stayed to play on the JV team when there weren’t enough players for a varsity team. Now, he hopes to leave a legacy for the team.

“I just wish some of my classmates, the kids I grew up with, would have come out with me,” Kuhlmann said. “The season turned out a lot better than I thought.”

Head coach Carrick MacDonald said it was tough announcing there weren’t going to be enough players for a varsity team, but he’s proud of Kuhlmann for sticking it out.”

“He’s really helped me as being a first-year head coach,” MacDonald said. “He helped me get the pulse of the team, kind of like another coach to be honest.”

Kuhlmann said he is sad to be done but is glad he stayed on the team.