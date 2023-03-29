URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Fisher is facing domestic violence and theft charges after he was accused by his girlfriend of attacking her last week.

Devon Todd, 27, is charged with six felony counts: armed violence, domestic battery, robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and vehicle and possession of a gun by a felon. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison for the armed violence charge, the most serious of the six.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that on March 20, Todd’s girlfriend went looking for him when she became concerned about his erratic, drug-induced behavior. When she found him, Todd reportedly grew upset and assaulted her.

That assault included throwing the victim to the ground, choking her, kicking her in the ribs and threatening to kill her. Todd then took her car keys, phone and gun and drove off in her car.

He was arrested in Paxton on Monday, one week after the assault, and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Todd has prior convictions, including a 2020 aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding case that he received probation for. He is now facing revocation of that probation because of the new case.

He also has an unresolved charge of aggravated battery from 2021. If convicted in the new case, he would serve any sentence consecutively with any sentence issued in the 2021 case.

Todd, who is being held on a $500,000 bail, is due in court again on April 19.