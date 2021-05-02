Fisher hosts meeting addressing possible increase in property taxes

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 900 people in Fisher may have to pay a lot more in property taxes.

The village of Fisher hosted a rare Sunday meeting to sort it out. Board members met with the mayor and the village attorney.

The village didn’t fill out paperwork and that’s what could lead to the rise in property taxes for homeowners.

About 15 people attended the meeting today. They had the chance to voice their concerns to the village board.

There are two parts to the village’s share of the taxes.

One is the regular village’s part while the other is the backup payment that guarantees the village bond.

Each year, the village provides paperwork that confirms that Champaign County does not need to put the village bond portion on the tax bill, and that’s what’s missing in the paperwork.

The village mayor or the village attorney wouldn’t speak to us on camera. They say there isn’t a resolution yet but once they know, they will post the information on the village website and on social media.