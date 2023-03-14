FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fisher Community Fair announced its concert headliner for the 2023 fair on Tuesday.

The fair released a statement that classic country band Lonestar will headline this summer’s mainstage concert at the Fisher Fairgrounds. The fair said that the 1990s hitmaker group is composed of Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals ), Keech Rainwater (drums), and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar).

The band has had nine No. 1 hit songs throughout their career, these include “Unusually Unusual,” “Tequila Talkin’,” “Everything’s Changed,” “Say When” and “Heartbroke Every Day.” Fair officials said these songs have kept the band consistently on the country charts, making them one of the most well-known groups in the country music genre.

The band is re-recording many of their hits on their new record titled “TEN to 1,” including a cover of the popular song “Walking in Memphis.” Fair officials shared on their website that the band members are full of gratitude for what they’ve accomplished already and excited about what the future holds.

“It’s amazing that we’re still standing and putting on great shows after all these years,” Sams said. “The fans are still coming out to our shows night after night, to see us and hear our music. That’s almost 30 years of touring, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am—and I’ve never once taken it for granted.”

Up-and-coming country artist Chase Wright is scheduled to open for Lonestar. Officials said he is a 2022 Spotify “Hot Country Artist to Watch” and Class of 2022 SiriusXM “Highway Find.”

Gates to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. on July 14, and officials said the concert will begin on the mainstage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 8 a.m. They can be purchased online.

The Fisher Community Fair runs from July 9 -15.

In addition to the concert, the fair will also feature other activities including tractor and truck pulls, horse shows, jackpot hog shows, a queen pageant, livestock shows, a car show, a demolition derby and a 5K race.