FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Fisher Bunnies Junior Football League honors Easton Wilsey with a memorial game in his honor.

The nine-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a train in Royal on September 8th sent shockwaves throughout various communities. Board member Joy Howell said she couldn’t believe it.

“It broke our hearts,” said Howell. “I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Howell’s son played in the same junior football league as Wilsey and said he loved the game.

“Easton was an all around athletic kid between football and wrestling,” said Wilsey. “He never found a sport he didn’t love.”

She said her personal connection to the family made the decision a no brainer. People came from towns like St. Joseph, Paxton and Farmer City for the event. It was complete with food, clothes, a raffle and several gift baskets. All raising money for the Wilsey family. Easton’s uncle, Chad Duncan said the last few weeks have been rough but the outpouring of love from others is a blessing.

“Knowing our community and the help from surrounding communities came together, it means a lot that we’re not alone with our one town, we have surrounding towns to help us out,” said Duncan.

Howell hopes this will help the Wilsey family heal from the tragedy and said this event can serve as an example people can follow about being there for others.

“When communities come together we can do so much,” said Howell. “Although we can’t take away the pain, we can help in other ways. And it’s a way to let the whole family know they’re not alone.”

Howell said money raised from junior varsity and varsity football games will also go toward helping the family. They’ve collected more than $2,500 in donations. Anyone looking to donate can click the link here.