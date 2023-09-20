FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Tackle Hunger game is set for Fisher High School this Friday night.

As part of the Tackle Hunger program, WCIA-3 and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank are selecting a local high school football game each week to be the Tackle Hunger game of the week. To bring awareness to the Foodbank and local food pantries, the schools are encouraged to give donations and help their team reach the goal.

This week, the Fisher Bunnies will be hosting the Falcons of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The teams hope that fans and spectators will bring donations of food or money. Fisher High School is excited for the event and is hoping their school will come out with not one, but two wins.

“When there’s programs and resources out there that the Eastern Illinois Foodbank can provide, that’s great for our families and our students. And ultimately, we want to help those programs succeed so that our students and families can succeed as well,” Athletic Director Brian Bajer said.

The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Cash donations will be accepted at the gate. The amounts will be counted and the donations announced during Friday Football Fever on WCIA News at 10:00 p.m. on Fridays.