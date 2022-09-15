SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will hold a fundraising banquet at the Sullivan VFW on October 1.

The event will raise funds for continuing fish habitat improvements at Lake Shelbyville in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The banquet will feature various events, including raffles, a silent and live auction, and a dinner. Tickets are available online with a maximum of 250 tickets available.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30p.m.