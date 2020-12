DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fischer Theatre is giving people a chance to display messages on its marquee.

With the theatre closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is letting people rent the marquee for a day or an entire week.

Staff said you can use the marquee to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries, stage it for a photoshoot or propose to a special someone.

It is a way to support the theatre during difficult times.