FirstFollowers temporarily closing drop-in center over COVID concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — FirstFollowers, a Champaign-Urbana group that helps people who have gotten out of prison, is closing its drop-in center for two weeks “due to the spread of COVID-19.”



The group said in a Facebook post that the closure at 314 Cottage Court in Champaign will be effective January 4 through January 13. Then, the group will re-assess the situation. A spokesperson could not be reached for further details.



FirstFollowers said in the meantime, people needing help can e-mail firstfollowerscu@gmail.com, call 217-390-0917 or 217-607-1131, or message the group on Facebook.

