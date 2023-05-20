CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced a portion of First Street on the U of I campus in Champaign will be closed for several months beginning Monday, May 22.

The closure, from Gregory Drive to Stadium Drive, is so crews can work on steam tunnel repairs directly underneath First Street just south of Gregory Drive. Officials said no intersecting streets will be affected by this closure.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 4, weather permitting.