CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday.

Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties.

Make sure to scroll below to see all of the shared photos of the season’s first snowfall. Viewers shared images of snowmen, rulers into the snow and the sights from their own backyard.

Don’t put those snow boots away yet; the snowfall isn’t quite done.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as another round of snow is set to arrive Monday night. If you didn’t see snowfall on Saturday, expect to see some tonight, with the possibility of more than three inches in some areas.

