First round of COVID-19 vaccine administered at state veterans’ homes

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) today announced that all

residents and employees of the Illinois Veterans’ Homes have had the COVID-19 vaccine made

available to them.

The first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was administered this week to all residents and staff who opted to receive it.

The second dose will be administered at the homes in three weeks, with vaccine continuing to be made available to those who have not yet opted to receive it.



794 residents and staff to date have received a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.



The county health departments in each of the homes’ respective areas delivered the vaccine to the

homes. Until the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, staff and residents who receive the vaccine will

continue following Illinois Department of Public Health guidance to limit the spread of this virus.



Staff and residents who have not opted to receive their first dose will continue to have the vaccine made available to them, along with education and direct outreach encouraging all who are eligible to opt in to receive the vaccine.

Following this initial vaccine program, 74% of residents in the homes have been vaccinated and 40% of the staff have received the vaccine. A breakdown of percentages of staff and residents at each of the homes who have received the vaccine are as follows:



Illinois Veterans’ Home in Anna

Residents – 95%

Staff – 32%



Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno

Residents – 90%

Staff – 18%



Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy

Residents – 90%

Staff – 42%



Illinois Veterans’ Home in LaSalle

Residents – 71%

Staff – 28%