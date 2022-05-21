SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, at around 7:30 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire and EMS responded to a single-vehicle accident on Boyd Farm Road, southeast of Rochester.

First responders said when they arrived at the scene, they found a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck in a field on the south side of the road. It appeared to have rolled side over side.

According to the first responders at the scene, a woman was found lying next to the passenger side of the truck. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies believed the vehicle was headed eastbound on Boyd Farm Road when it left the roadway.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman was a 38-year-old woman from Edinburg. He said the woman’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The accident is still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.