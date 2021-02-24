First responders taking part in Ice Rescue Training this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “We don’t just respond to fires,” Lieutenant J.P. Childers said.

The Champaign Fire Department is conducting their annual Ice Rescue Training at Kaufman Lake. Over the course of the next three days, roughly 100 firefighters will take part in the training.

Lieutenant Childers said, “The rotations we’re running through are real scenarios that could happen and they’re responding to it just like they would if we were sitting in the station and got the call.”

From an outsider’s perspective, it looked like this: the person playing the role of the victim started in the water. Then, the group ran through their rescue process, with one firefighter helping from in the water with the victim and the others pulling the duo to safety. Firefighters said this hands-on training is crucial, especially during this time of year.

With temperatures on the rise, lakes and ponds that were frozen just last week are now beginning to thaw, and Lieutenant Childers said, this can be really dangerous.

Ice Rescues are what CFD calls, “low frequency, high risk.” Firefighter Sam Freeland explained it like this: “Obviously people aren’t falling through the ice all the time, but it’s something that when it does happen, we have to be ready and able to respond to it. Being able to come out here and train and get the suit on and get out on the ice and actually go through the motions of rescuing somebody is very important for what we do.” The training first responders go through this week will prepare them for those “high risk” rescues.

After the teams completed their training, Lieutenant Childers said they looked, “more comfortable and more confident” stepping off the ice.