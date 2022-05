URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies went to an area near North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a traffic crash.

Our reporter went to the reported location. When she was at the scene, she saw two ambulances left with no lights or sirens on.

The Lincoln Avenue was closed both ways.

There are no words on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.