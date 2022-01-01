First responders report deteriorating road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are reporting deteriorating road conditions as Central Illinois is hit by winter weather.

Springfield Firefighters Local 37 said in a Facebook post that firefighters have already responded to accidents in the area, including one at the 6th Street exit on Interstate 55. The driver of that car was not injured.

The Illinois State Police suggested that people avoid travelling, but if they must, people should plan ahead and allow extra time to reach a their destination. The ISP also advised drivers to avoid unnecessary lane changes, reduce speed and increase following distance on snowy or ice covered roadways.

A map of road conditions in Illinois can be found on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Getting Around Illinois website.