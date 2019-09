OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Family fun will be had by all at the Second Annual Dodgeball Night with the First Responders.

The event is free of charge and is funded by Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc.

Project Success, in turn, is funded by a 21st CCLS grant though the federal government and ISBE.

2nd Annual Dodgeball Night with the First Responders

Oakwood Grade School Gym

Thursday, October 3

4:30 – 6 pm