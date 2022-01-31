First responders prepare for snow

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are preparing for the snow in many ways, that includes last minute grocery shopping and making sure shovels are ready to go.

Public works teams are getting plows ready and school leaders are working on emergency plans. First responders are also getting ready. They’re prepared to help you stay safe.

It’s cold, but quiet now, but it won’t be like this tomorrow night and several days this week with rain and snow headed our way.

While some people can stay safe at home, first responders, like Urbana Fire Department, will be going out to help any in a crisis. Fire Chief Chuck Lauss says they are prepared. They have shovels on their trucks and when it starts snowing they also shovel the areas in front of their garage doors. He also said they work with public works to make sure they can get to where they need to go. Lastly, he said he needs your help in case there is an emergency.

“As you can see on this picture, there’s three openings to this hydrant,” Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss said. “We want it so it’s accessible to a hose, shovel it back about three or four feet, so we can get the hose line in there.”

He went on to say people need to be careful if they do go shovel their driveway or sidewalks. He said while it’s helpful for firefighters, make sure this doesn’t cause you to have any health related problems.

He went on to say their staffing levels are good and they are prepared to have people work overtime if they have to.