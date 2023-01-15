DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night.

They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees.

It was the second time a movie has been played here since the theater’s recent renovations. Board member Tasha Cohen said it felt good to honor those who serve the city.

“As a special thank you to all those people who are out there putting their lives on the line and working hard for all us regular folks every day,” Cohen said.

One thousand tickets were available for first responders and their families. The same film will be offered to the public as a matinee on Sunday.