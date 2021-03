CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders and law enforcement paid tribute to one of their own on Monday.

Deputy Brett Kastl died on Wednesday, last week. A funeral procession honored him Monday morning in Charleston.

Kastl served with the Coles County Sheriff’s Department for 14 years. During his time with the department, he was a field training officer, firearms instructor and correctional officer.